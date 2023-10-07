FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their first home game in a month, Saint Francis pulled away from Siena Heights to seal a 42-28 win and earn their third straight victory.

The Cougars cracked the scoreboard first thanks to an interception by East Noble High School grad Bailey Parker. David Smith capped off an 11-play drive with a touchdown to give Saint Francis a 7-0 lead. Siena Heights answered with a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

After another Siena Heights touchdown, Eli Patchett pounded in another Saint Francis touchdown just before halftime to tie the game at 14.

Both teams traded blows in the third quarter. Saint Francis regained the lead on a Grant Gremmel 80-yard touchdown pass to McCall Ray. However, Siena Heights scored two touchdowns to take a 28-21 lead.

Saint Francis never looked back. After an Adjaye Dandridge touchdown late in the third quarter, Saint Francis outscored Siena Heights 14-0 to close out the game.

Saint Francis (3-2, 2-0 MSFA) look to keep their winning streak rolling next Saturday against Lawrence Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.