FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cougars will kick off the 2023 season on Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as Saint Francis will host Saint Xavier at 6 p.m. in coach Kevin Donley’s 26th season leading the program.

It’ll be Donley’s 45th overall season as a college football head coach. His 342 wins are fifth-most all-time in college football history, trailing only John Gagliardi (489 wins), Joe Paterno (409), Eddie Robinson (408), and Bobby Bowden (377).

The Cougars are looking to bounce back after a pair of rough seasons. USF went 3-6 in 2021 then 4-6 last fall, missing the NAIA playoffs both years. Saint Francis won the NAIA National Title in both 2016 and 2017.