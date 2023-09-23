DAVENPORT, Iowa (WANE) – Saint Francis rushed for over 200 yards on the ground to earn a 28-9 win over St. Ambrose on Saturday. The win puts Saint Francis in the victory column for the first time this season.

St. Ambrose grabbed an early lead on a field goal in the second quarter, but Saint Francis took control from there. Brett Wetherington pounded in a pair of touchdowns near the goal line to give the Cougars a 14-3 halftime lead.

Eli Patchett padded onto Saint Francis’s lead with a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Cam Peterson also scored from 26 yards out to give Saint Francis a 28-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

Saint Francis (1-2) wraps up a 3-game road swing next Saturday in their MSFA conference opener at Madonna. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.