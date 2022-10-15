FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After taking a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter, Saint Francis surrendered 30 unanswered points in a 37-10 loss to Marian in the annual Franciscan Bowl.

Marian has now captured seven of the last eight matchups between the two schools.

After a punt on Marian’s opening drive, Cam Peterson capped off an impressive first possession for Saint Francis with a short touchdown run. Marian answered back with a touchdown of their own later in the first quarter.

Towards the end of the quarter, Saint Francis tipped a punt which wound up putting the Cougars inside the Marian redzone. A short field goal by Jack James would give Saint Francis their last lead of the day, 10-7.

Marian took the lead for good on a short touchdown run by Baron Huebler at the end of the first half.

Saint Francis (3-3) will look to get back over .500 when the Cougars head to Indiana Wesleyan next Saturday.