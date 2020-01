FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis improved to 18-4 on the season and 9-2 in Crossroads League play with a 90-43 win over Bethel at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday night.

Lauren McBryar led a balanced attack for USF with 18 poinsts. Kara Gerka added 15, Whitney Will 12, while Homestead grad Savannah Buck and Sidney Crowe each tallied 10.