FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before the games start to count, Indiana will host Fort Wayne’s own University of Saint Francis for an exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Hoosiers’ matchup with the Cougars is the second and final exhibition before opening the season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State.

November’s exhibition will also be special for Saint Francis rising junior Brayton Bailey. His dad, Damon Bailey, had a legendary career at Assembly Hall, scoring 1,741 career points while being named a third-team All-American in his final season.

“It’ll be a really cool experience for them, to get Brayton back on that floor where his dad played,” said Saint Francis head coach Chad LaCross.

As for the rest of the team, Saint Francis is excited to square off against a loaded Hoosiers squad.

“At the end of the day, it’s still basketball,” said fifth-year senior Antwaan Cushingberry. “We’ve all been playing since we were kids. We’re going to have to go out there and do what we do every day. I’m very excited it should be fun.”

The remainder of Saint Francis’ schedule will be released at a later date.