Saint Francis men’s basketball suffers second-straight setback in home loss to Indiana Wesleyan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis fell for the second time this week after losing to No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan, 100-89.

Freshman Zane Burke played one of his best games in his college basketball career, scoring a game-high 23 points. Jalan Mull, Antwaan Cushingberry and David Ejah each finished in double figures.

The Cougars took the lead at the half, 50-48, thanks to a last-second make by David Ejah. Ultimately, it was not enough.

Indiana Wesleyan punched back to tie the game at 67 in the second half. Back-to-back 3-pointers put the Wildcats ahead for good.

Saint Francis looks to rebound next Friday at Warner University. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.