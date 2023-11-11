UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Year 26 of Saint Francis football wrapped up on a high note as Saint Francis earned a 44-31 win at Taylor on Saturday.

Saint Francis wraps up the year with a 6-4 record, their first winning season since 2019.

After allowing an early field goal, Saint Francis responded with 21 unanswered points on touchdown catches from McCall Ray and Crosley MacEachen, along with a David Smith score on the ground. The Cougars took a 21-16 lead at halftime.

Taylor responded in the third quarter taking the lead on a Brendan Lamb touchdown run. Saint Francis knotted up the game at 24-24 with a field goal late in the third quarter.

The Cougars retook the lead on an 18-yard touchdown run by Cam Peterson. Gremmel then completed his third touchdown pass of the day on a flip to North Side High School grad Ja’suan Lambert, giving Saint Francis a 38-24 lead.

Taylor cut the deficit in half moments later, then had a chance to tie the game late in regulation. However, a strip sack resulted in a 76-yard scoop and score for Marquis Cross to clinch a Saint Francis win.