FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saint Francis football team was back on the field Tuesday afternoon as the Cougars held their first session of spring practice at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Tuesday practice was the first of 13 scheduled sessions this spring, with the annual spring game set for Saturday, April 15 at noon.

The Cougars went 4-6 this past season after going 3-6 the year before. 2022 marked the 25th year of Saint Francis football, all of which have been steered by Kevin Donley as the program’s head coach.