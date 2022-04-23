FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The sour taste of last year’s 3-6 season is not completely gone from the Saint Francis football program.

“I think everybody wants to do everything in their power to change that,” said head coach Kevin Donley.

Saint Francis wrapped up weeks of spring practice with their annual intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. The game’s score does not mean much in April, but coaches and players were pleased with how the team competed.

“Being in the weight room, being in practice, really giving it all because we don’t want what happened last year to happen again,” said Cougars defensive back Brayden Payne.

Saint Francis opens the season on Sep. 10 at Saint Francis Illinois.