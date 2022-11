SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WANE) – Saint Francis fell to 4-5 on the season after a 24-19 loss at Lawrence Tech on Saturday.

Saint Francis’s Crosley MacEachen caught a 24-yard touchdown with less than four minutes to go to give the Cougars a 19-18 lead. On the ensuing drive, Lawrence Tech marched down and capped off the game-winning drive with a touchdown pass from Tyler Kulka to Mauricio Jenkins.

Saint Francis wraps up the season next Saturday at Concordia.