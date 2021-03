INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Cougars were down 11 at the half and couldn’t get back into the game as no. 4 seed Saint Francis fell 86-71 in the Crossroads League Tournament title game on Tuesday night against second-seeded Marian University.

Antwaan Cushingberry and Brayton Bailey led the Cougars with 16 points apiece.

USF now waits to hear its named called when the NAIA DII National Championship Tournament field is unveiled on Thursday night.