ADRIAN, Mich. (WANE) – Saint Francis football fell to 2-2 on the season after a 13-10 loss at Siena Heights on Saturday.

For the second straight week, Saint Francis struggled to get into a rhythm on offense. The Cougars only managed to knock in a field goal by halftime. By that point, Saint Francis was trailing 10-3.

After falling behind, 13-3, Saint Francis finally found the end zone with a Heath Simmons touchdown pass to Eli Patchett late in the fourth quarter. The Cougars attempted a game-tying 58-yard field goal, but the kick was partially tipped with 10 seconds to go to seal the win.

Saint Francis heads to Madonna next Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m.