ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – The 25th season of Saint Francis football ended in disappointing fashion with a 27-10 loss at Concordia Ann Arbor on Saturday.

After taking an early 3-0 lead on a Jack James field goal, Saint Francis surrendered 13 unanswered points the rest of the half to fall behind 13-3 at the break.

Neither side scored in the third quarter, but a Heath Simmons pick-6 early in the fourth quarter delivered a dagger to any attempt at a comeback bid for Saint Francis.

Saint Francis closes the 2022 season with a 4-6 record.