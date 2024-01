FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After 13 years as an assistant coach at the University of Saint Francis, defensive coordinator Joey Didier announced on social media he’s stepping down to pursue a career outside of football.

Working under legendary coach Kevin Donley, Didier helped guide USF to the NAIA National Championship in 2016 & 2017.

USF finished 6-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play this past fall.