FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis (4-4) closed the home portion of the regular season with a convincing 44-6 win over Taylor on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars defense set the tone all afternoon, forcing four takeaways including a pick-6 late in the first quarter from Brayden Payne. Kevin Ford and Nate Newcomer also snatched interceptions for the Saint Francis defense, while Spencer Pattee recovered a fumble.

Offensively, Cam Peterson led Saint Francis with 132 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Derrius Williams added another rushing touchdown, while Crosley MacEachen and Emmanuel Davis each hauled in a score through the air.

Saint Francis wraps up the regular season with back-to-back road games, starting next Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lawrence Tech.