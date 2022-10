MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis fell to 3-4 on the season after a disappointing loss to No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.

Indiana Wesleyan raced out to a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Cougars only mustered 153 yards of total offense on Saturday while turning over the ball three times.

Saint Francis returns to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium for their final home game of the season against Taylor. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Oct. 29.