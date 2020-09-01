Saint Francis announces fall sports fan policy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The University of Saint Francis has established a policy for spectators at fall athletic competitions on campus to promote a safe, healthy environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The policy limits attendance to 250 people at a competition, including participants, coaches, officials and game-day staff. All those attending must acquire a ticket through the USF website at saintfranciscougars.com via HomeTown Ticketing. Tickets will be available beginning Sept. 9.



“We are thrilled to be playing soccer and volleyball on campus this fall,” USF Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey said. “Giving our student-athletes the chance to compete in front of their families and USF community will bring some much needed energy to Spring Street. We want to provide the safest environment for our guests, students, officials and coaches so we are limiting the capacity and will adjust if necessary as we move forward.”



Here is the complete Fall 2020 policy, which applies to competition at Hutzell Athletic Center and Bishop John M. D’Arcy Stadium:



• A maximum of 250 people will be allowed in the gym or stadium, including participants, coaches, officials and game-day staff.

• All attendees must wear masks and are asked to social distance unless traveling together.

• Tickets must be purchased from the USF Athletics website saintfranciscougars.com via HomeTown Ticketing.

• Tickets can be printed at home or scanned from a mobile device at the gate.

• Once capacity of 250 is reached, no further tickets will be available.

• Groups (families of USF student-athletes, USF students/faculty/staff) will have designated capacity through the ticketing system. For all September home contests, the capacity breakdown will be:

– Participants: 70 for men’s and women’s soccer, 65 for women’s volleyball

– USF student-athlete families: 75 ($5 per ticket plus fees)

– USF students/faculty/staff: 105 for men’s and women’s soccer, 110 for women’s volleyball (no charge)

• No community members or fans of visiting teams will be allowed to purchase tickets.

• Capacity is subject to change throughout the season if local health department and government guidelines change.



The policy is effective for USF home competition during the fall season. Winter and spring policies will be announced closer to those seasons. Those wishing to attend away competition should verify policies with the host school’s website prior to traveling.



For more information, please contact Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey at 260-399-7700, ext. 6250, or mmccaffrey@sf.edu.