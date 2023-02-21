FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fourth-seeded Saint Francis bested fifth-seeded Spring Arbor 65-53 in the opening round of the Crossroads League Tournament on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Center as the Cougars punched their ticket to Friday night’s semifinals.

USF will now head to top-seeded Indiana Wesleyan for a semifinal match-up on Friday night. IWU bested Huntington 104-72 on Tuesday night.

USF was led by Ally Madden with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Carroll High School grad Emily Parrett added 13 points, Julia Mantyla 12, and Chole McKnight 10.

The Cougars improve to 15-14 overall on the season with the win.