Saint Francis adding esports program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The University of Saint Francis is pleased to announce the start of its esports program and the hiring of alumnus Vaughn Gallagher as head coach.

The USF esports program will begin intercollegiate competition this fall. Gallagher, a 2018 USF graduate, is actively recruiting gamers, with scholarships available. Gallagher earned a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and was a member of the USF soccer program. He is a web developer for Asher Agency and an experienced competitive gamer.

“We are excited to be adding esports to our athletic department,” said USF Director of Athletics Mike McCaffrey. “It is the fastest growing sport in the country and will provide an opportunity for a whole new group of gamers and student-athletes to look at USF as an option.”

Gallagher, a Fort Wayne native, brings experience as a competitive gamer in Super Smash Bros. Melee, as well as League of Legends, Counter Strike Global Offensive and Rocket League.

“Vaughn was a tremendous student-athlete at USF during his time with the soccer program,” McCaffrey said. “He understands all facets from recruiting to coaching, so we are very confident that he is the right person to build this program from the ground up.”

USF’s esports team will be part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and will compete in a variety of games, including League of Legends, Overwatch, Fortnite and Rocket League. Future competition could also include Super Smash Bros.

NACE is a member-driven organization that focuses on the positive development of esports programs at the collegiate level, and advocates for members to create varsity programs that include scholarships for its participants and a strong institutional commitment to the sport. NACE features more than 170 member schools with more than 5,000 student-athletes who receive $16 million in esports scholarships and aid.

For more information on the USF esports program, contact coach Vaughn Gallagher at vgallagher@sf.edu.