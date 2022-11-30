SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. He made all six of his 3-point attempts to tie a school record for most 3’s without a miss in a game. Ryan helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead. JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game. The Spartans (5-3) were paced by A.J. Hoggard with 15 points. Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker added 12 apiece.
