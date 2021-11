Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Isaih Pacheco scored twice and Rutgers forced six turnovers in a 38-3 victory at Indiana that puts the Scarlet Knights within one win of becoming bowl eligible.

Rutgers converted the turnovers into 17 points. The Scarlet Knights haven’t played in a bowl game since 2014.

The Hoosiers lost their sixth in a row and are 0-7 in Big Ten play. The injury-riddled offense finished with 262 total yards.