MOON TOWNSHIP, PA. – Robert Morris’ Markeese Hastings made a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 91-88 in Horizon League men’s basketball play on Friday (Jan. 12).

Hastings corralled a full court pass and hit the 3-pointer to give the Colonials the win. It was the second of a pair of late game 3-pointers for RMU. Josh Corbin made a three to tie the game at 78 in regulation to force overtime. Corbin had a game-high 28 points for the Colonials.

The Mastodons were led by Quinton Morton-Robertson’s 24 points. He was one of five ‘Dons in double-digits. Jalen Jackson finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists. Rasheed Bello had 14 points and six assists. Anthony Roberts and Maximus Nelson each added 12 points.

The contest featured 19 lead changes and 10 ties

Purdue Fort Wayne trailed by as many as nine in the second half after RMU went up 45-36 with 16:37 left. A 13-3 run quickly followed, fueled by 3-pointers by Corey Hadnot II , Morton-Robertson and Bello to put the ‘Dons up again.

Bello, Morton-Robertson and Jackson each made two free throws in the final minute of regulation, but RMU had an answer after each possession. The first two responses were Justice Williams layups. The final was Corbins’ 3-pointer to tie it.

The overtime session saw the Colonials out-score the ‘Dons 13-10. Morton-Robertson put the ‘Dons up 88-86 with 1:24 left thanks to a three, but it would be the final points of the game for the ‘Dons.

The ‘Dons forced 25 turnovers in the contest. Purdue Fort Wayne shot 41.5 percent (27-of-65). RMU finished at 51.7 percent (31-of-60).

It was Purdue Fort Wayne’s first overtime loss since falling to Western Michigan in Fort Myers, Florida on Nov. 27, 2021.

Robert Morris improves to 6-12 (2-5 Horizon League). The ‘Dons are now 13-5 (4-3 Horizon League). The Mastodons host IUPUI on Wednesday.