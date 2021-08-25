Road game with Notre Dame highlights PFW women’s basketball schedule

Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball coach Maria Marchesano announced her program’s non-league schedule on Wednesday, August 25.

The Mastodons open the season on November 9 with a game against Division III member Manchester in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The ‘Dons then head to Mid-American Conference foe Ball State three days later (Nov. 12). To round out November, Purdue Fort Wayne will play a familiar pair of foes in Evansville at home on November 24 and SIUE on the road on November 28. The ‘Dons have played both of these teams in each of the last three seasons.

The Mastodons have three more non-league games in December, with road games at Southeast Missouri (Dec. 9) and ACC foe Notre Dame (Dec. 12), and a home game against Indiana State (Dec. 20).

The Horizon League schedule will be announced at a later date.