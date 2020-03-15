Closings and Delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Rick Pitino Coaching College Basketball Again

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.- Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is the new basketball coach at Iona College. Pitino replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday for health reasons after a decade at the school Catholic school in the New York City suburbs. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. The 67-year-old has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three different schools to the NCAA Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville in 2013 and Kentucky in 1996. He also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss