Rick Pitino Coaching College Basketball Again

AUSTIN, Texas – Indiana Tech senior DeAnn Kauffman was named to the 2019-20 Academic All-America NAIA Women’s Basketball Team recognized by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the association announced Thursday.

Kauffman led the Warriors to their third straight Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season championship and 30-win season, and second straight WHAC Tournament title while helping Tech qualify for the NAIA National Championship for the fourth consecutive season. The Williamsburg, Indiana native averaged 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor.