(WANE) – Less than a week ago, Fort Wayne native JaMarcus Shephard was coaching in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Michigan. Now the Northrop High School grad appears he is heading to one of college football’s premiere programs.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Shephard is expected to join Kalen DeBoer’s coaching staff at Alabama. DeBoer was officially named Alabama’s head coach on Friday, days after Nick Saban resigned.

Shephard has spent two seasons at the University of Washington as the associate head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Prior to joining Washington, Shephard served with Jeff Brohm’s coaching staff at Purdue.