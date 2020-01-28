Reports: Indiana’s Ramsey enters name in NCAA transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – According to multiple reports on Monday, Indiana University quarterback Peyton Ramsey has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal and is planning to leave the school as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.

A redshirt junior this past fall, Ramsey was the back-up to starting QB and redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. to begin the 2019 season. While Penix battled injuries, Ramsey proved a key cog in IU’s success by completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 2,454 yards and 13 touchdowns while also adding 6 rushing TDs.

Ramsey, who was IU’s starter for the 2018 season, is from Cincinnati.

