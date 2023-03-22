SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The coaching carousel continues to spin as Notre Dame appears to have found their new men’s basketball coach.

According to reports, Micah Shrewsberry is leaving Penn State for Notre Dame. The reported contract lasts seven years.

The Indianapolis native led Penn State to a 23-14 record this past season, including an appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the Big Ten Tournament title game. In his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Shrewsberry compiled a 37-31 record.

Shrewsberry’s move to South Bend ushers in a new era for Notre Dame men’s basketball, who recently wrapped up the Mike Brey era. Notre Dame earned a 483-280 record throughout Brey’s 23-year tenure.