Indiana guard Tamar Bates (53) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The transfer portal cycle continues to impact Indiana as Tamar Bates is reportedly searching for a new home.

According to multiple reports, the sophomore guard is transferring out of Indiana after two seasons with the Hoosiers. This past year, Bates played in 26 games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.3 and 1.1 assists per game.

Bates joins Logan Duncomb as the only Indiana players to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.