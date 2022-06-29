(WANE) – The college basketball season is still several months away, but Purdue and Indiana will both face a stiff test in early-to-mid November.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the matchups have been set for the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and the Big East. Indiana will travel to Xavier, while Purdue will host Marquette.

Indiana is 8-1 all-time against Xavier, with the last matchup back in Oct. 2007. The Hoosiers are also 3-1 in the Gavitt Games since they began back in 2015. IU will return several veterans from last year’s team that made it to the NCAA tournament, including Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

Meanwhile, Purdue will face Marquette for the third time in the Gavitt Games. Purdue won the first matchup back in 2017, with Marquette winning in 2019.

Exact dates for the Gavitt games will be announced at a later date.