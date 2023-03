TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) – According to a report out of Tampa, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is likely to be named the new head coach at the University of South Florida.

Brey announced in January he would step down at Notre Dame at the end of this season. He spent 23 seasons leading the Irish, going 483-280 in South Bend. That includes going 11-21 overall this past season while posting a 3-17 record in ACC play.