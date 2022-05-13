Former Indiana All-Stars Luke Brown and Jalen Blackmon plan to team up at Stetson University for the upcoming college basketball season, according to a report from IndyStar.

The northeast Indiana natives were both part of the 2021 All-Star team and rank among the top 20 scorers all-time in state boys high school basketball history.

Brown, a Blackford grad, originally committed to Stetson before enrolling at Ball State this past season. Blackmon, a Marion grad, spent his first year at Grand Canyon University.