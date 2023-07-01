BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – With Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson beginning their pro basketball careers, Malik Reneau has a golden opportunity to shine in his sophomore season with the Hoosiers.

Playing off the bench as a freshman, Reneau averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 26 appearances with Indiana.

Along with transfers Kel’el Ware and Payton Sparks, Reneau hopes the Hoosiers’ frontcourt can dominate in the Big Ten next season.

Indiana opens the 2023-24 season against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, Nov. 7.