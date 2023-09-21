FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer continued their hot start in Horizon League play with a 1-0 win over Cleveland State on Thursday. The Mastodons improve to 2-0-1 in conference play with the victory.

After a scoreless first half, Morgan Reitano netted her fourth goal of the season on a corner kick in the 70th minute. Reitano is now sixth all-time in program history in career goals with 13.

Defensively, Homestead High School grad Sam Castaneda made six saves to pitch a shutout. Purdue Fort Wayne has earned six shutouts as a unit this season.

The Mastodons (5-3-3, 2-0-1) continue Horizon League play on Saturday at Northern Kentucky. Purdue Fort Wayne’s next home match is Saturday, Sept. 30 against Youngstown State.