FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Antwaan Cushingberry had 20 points and Woodlan graduate Joe Reidy added 16 to lead Saint Francis over crosstown rival Indiana Tech 78-74 on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Indiana Tech was led by Rog Stein with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. The Warriors came into the game ranked no. 17 in the latest NAIA Coaches Poll, having won all five of their previous games.