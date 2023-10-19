FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A rivalry will be renewed on Saturday as Saint Francis travels to Indianapolis to face Marian University in the annual Franciscan Bowl.

Kick is set for 1:05 p.m. at St. Vincent Field.

The Cougars head into the showdown on a four-game winning streak, including last Saturday’s 56-7 mauling of Lawrence Tech.

USF fell to Marian 37-10 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium last season. Saint Francis hasn’t beaten Marian since 2017 when the Cougars went to win the NAIA National Championship for the second season in a row.