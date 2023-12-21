FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On December 21 fifth-year senior Shayla Sellers made history on the hardwood, playing in her 122nd game for the Mastodons to set a new program record for appearances. However, that success should come as no surprise to those who know the Sellers family.

Shayla, the third of four Sellers sisters, is the daughter of former NBA players Brad Sellers. The elder Sellers was the ninth overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft out of Ohio State, and the 7-foot center spent seven seasons in the NBA in addition to playing pro ball overseas. Brad was elected the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio in 2011 – a position he holds to this day as he was reelected for a fourth term earlier this year. He has also spent the past 14 years as a member of the radio broadcast team for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps the most memorable moment for Shayla as a Mastodon came last December when PFW hosted national power Maryland at the Gates Center right before the holidays. Shayla’s little sister, Shyanne Sellers, is one of the stars for the Terrapins, and last year’s game allowed the Sellers family to watch the sisters compete against each other on the same floor. Shyanne is currently averaging 16.7 points a game for Maryland during the 2023-24 season.

Shayla, meanwhile, has made a name for herself as one of PFW’s most versatile players. The six-foot wing was named to the All-Horizon League Defensive Team last season, and currently is second on the Mastodons in scoring at 11.8 points a night.

The Dons (8-4 overall, 2-0 Horizon League) are off until December 30th when they travel to Milwaukee for a conference game.