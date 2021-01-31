Raiders outscore Mastodon WBB by 10 in fourth quarter to win by 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite 16 points, three rebounds and four assists from Riley Ott, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a 69-59 contest to Wright State in the Gates Sports Center on Saturday (Jan. 30).

The Mastodons and Raiders were tied heading into the fourth quarter, but Wright State had its best shooting quarter in the fourth to outscore the ‘Dons by 10. Purdue Fort Wayne led for 21:40 in the rematch with the Raiders, including the Mastodons’ largest lead of 11 that came with 6:42 left in the first half.

Saturday’s contest featured six lead changes and five ties.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s best scoring run came in the opening minutes. After starting down 2-0, the Mastodons got a mid-range jumper and a triple from Ott, Aubrey Stupp knocked in a pair of free throws and Margo Thompson buried a deep two-pointer. This gave the ‘Dons a lead that would hold until the 8:39 mark of the third quarter.

The ‘Dons held Wright State to one of their first 12 shots. Stupp grabbed the first four defensive rebounds of the game for the Mastodons. She finished the first quarter with six of her team-high seven boards. Ott scored seven points in the opening quarter to set the tone.

Wright State chipped away at Purdue Fort Wayne’s lead throughout the third quarter and evened the score heading to the break. The Raiders took the advantage right into the fourth quarter and held it for the rest of way.

Sierra Bell had 15 points and Shayla Sellers had 12 to pair with Ott’s 16. Sellers went 4 for 6 from the floor.

The Mastodons fall to 0-16, 0-14 Horizon League. Wright State improves to 11-5, 11-3. Purdue Fort Wayne will play Youngstown State next weekend.