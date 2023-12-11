SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, December 29 at 2 p.m. you can tune into WANE-TV to see the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl between Notre Dame and Oregon State. What you won’t see is Irish star quarterback Sam Hartman.

Hartman announced on Monday that he has opted out of playing in Notre Dame’s bowl game.

After beginning his college career at Wake Forest, Hartman transferred to Notre Dame for his final season of college football. He started all 12 games for the Irish in the regular season, going 191-of-301 passing for 2,689 yards with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Sophomore Steve Angeli will start for Notre Dame against Oregon State. The Beavers will be without their starting quarterback as well, as D.J. Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal.