Purdue’s Williams honored by Big Ten

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue men’s basketball sophomore Trevion Williams was named the Big Ten’s co-Player of the Week after a pair of dominating performances against ranked teams.

Williams averaged 26.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in two Boilermaker contests during the week. He was 23 of 42 (.548) from the field, including 1 of 1 from long distance, and had just two turnovers in 71 minutes of action. He also added a block and a steal in the two contests.

He shares the weekly honor with Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu.

In Thursday’s double-overtime loss to No. 19-ranked Michigan, Williams tallied the first 35-20 game in the country this season with 36 points, 20 rebounds and two assists. It was the first 35-20 game for a Boilermaker since Feb. 1971, and became the only player nationally since 2010-11 to have at least 35 points and 20 rebounds with no turnovers.

He then followed up that performance with a 16-point, seven-rebound, four-assist performance against No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday, leading Purdue to a 71-42 victory over the Spartans. His four assists were a new career high.

For the season, Williams is averaging 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in just 20.7 minutes per game.

Williams and his teammates will travel to No. 17-ranked Maryland on Saturday, for a 2 p.m. ET, tipoff on ESPN2.