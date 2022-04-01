WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Purdue’s Trevion Williams has announced he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft. Williams could have played for the Boilermakers next season with the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility exemption. Williams is the second Purdue player to declare for the draft. Jaden Ivey also said he would turn professional and is projected to be an early first-round pick. Williams is the only player in Purdue history to score at least 1,400 points with 900 rebounds and 200 assists. He did so while starting fewer than 50% percent of his games.