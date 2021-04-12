Purdue’s Williams declares for NBA Draft, will retain college eligibility

Courtesy: Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Trevion Williams has announced he’s declared for the NBA Draft but adds he will retain his college eligibility.

Last season as a junior Williams averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers.

