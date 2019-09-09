Purdue’s Sindelar honored by Big Ten

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- University of Saint Francis quarterback Matt Crable has been voted Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Player of the Week after his six-touchdown passes game in No. 3-ranked USF’s 56-6 win at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill., on Saturday.

Crable became just the third different USF QB to throw for six TD passes in a game tying the school record. It is the seventh time a USF QB has thrown for six touchdowns, the first since Nick Ferrer did it in 2017 at Missouri Baptist. Ferrer (2014-17) did it four times for the Cougars while Jeremy Hibbeln (1998-2001) did it twice.