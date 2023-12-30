FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After five years with Purdue volleyball, Maddie Schermerhorn is ready for a new challenge in the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation. The West Noble grad was selected 31st overall by the Vegas Thrill, who starts their season in late January.

The defensive specialist was one of many local volleyball standouts who coached up kids during Wednesday’s skills camp at Empowered Sports Club.

Schermerhorn anchored Purdue’s defense during her time in West Lafayette. The defensive specialist led the Boilermakers with 570 digs while adding 16 service aces. Schermerhorn is also fifth all-time in career digs with Purdue, earning 1,461 during her tenure.

Following her all-Big Ten-caliber career, Schermerhorn looks forward to starting her pro career in the newly formed PVF.