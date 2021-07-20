Purdue’s Ross Ade Stadium will go 100 percent capacity this football season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The 2021 season of Purdue Football is set to kick off with the 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium and the transition back to 100-percent full capacity against Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Athletics Department staff is excited to welcome fans back for the home slate of games this year and share several new and exciting items in store.



“Our staff is incredibly excited to welcome Boilermaker fans back to Ross-Ade this fall,” said vice president and director of athletics Mike Bobinski . “For the first time, our new, state-of-the-art videoboard will be on full display to fans, in-person. While the planning and implementation of other elements of our larger stadium improvement project were put on hold during the pandemic, we’re excited to introduce a number of new initiatives this season. We look forward to a tremendous atmosphere when Coach Brohm’s Boilermakers take the field to open the year against Oregon State. We sense the anticipation and know our fans will be thrilled to experience Purdue Football once again, in-person.”



Digital Ticketing and Parking Passes

All tickets and parking passes to games at Ross-Ade this season will be issued to fans digitally. Patrons are encouraged to download both items to their smart devices prior to heading to the game to help ensure ease of entry into parking lots and stadium gates.



Fans can use the Purdue Athletics smart phone app to manage season tickets and parking passes. Additionally, PurdueSports.com/MyAccount can be accessed from all Internet-capable devices.



The most important phrases for Boilermaker fans to remember are the “Add to Wallet” option on Apple devices and “Save to Phone” feature on Android devices to store all digital items needed for game day.



Cashless Concessions

All of the great food and drinks fans are accustomed to at Ross-Ade will be back this season, however fans wishing to purchase their favorite snack or beverage must do so without the use of cash. All concession stand transactions at the stadium will be entirely cashless beginning in 2021. Fans with cash on hand at games will be able to use a designated location on the concourse to exchange cash for concessions cards, if needed. All cards will be sold in increments of $20 and can be used throughout Ross-Ade.



Purdue For Life Foundation South End Zone Patio

Reintroduced as the Purdue For Life Foundation South End Zone Patio this season, the south end zone will feature two new reserved areas for fans to purchase and enjoy in 2021.



The Rail

Tables of six are available for purchase on an individual game basis. The Rail features include game admission for six people, along with six drinks and snacks until the end of the third quarter.

Prices range from $420 to $600 per game for a table at The Rail.

The Station

The existing pergola areas on the patio are now available for groups up to 50 people.

The Station amenities include beer and non-alcoholics drinks and snacks through halftime.

The Station prices range from $3,000-$3,750 per game.

In addition to the two new reserved areas, the general patio area remains a game day feature open and available to all season ticket holders. A digital access card will be sent to season ticket holders for use during the 2021 season. The beer tent at the Purdue For Life Patio returns this season and will be open for cashless beverage purchases to anyone that has access to the area. A pair of food trucks will also be parked in the patio area for the cashless purchase of delicious food items.



Improved Connectivity

In an effort to enhance the digital game day experience for Purdue fans, a number of upgrades have been made to Ross-Ade’s DAS cellular system to provide greater connection across all major phone carriers.



New Videoboard

The 2021 season is the first that will allow athletics to showcase the latest addition to Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time – the new videoboard. The board is one of the largest in the country for college football, measuring 150-feet, 4-inches wide and 56-feet, 9-inches high – more than four times larger than the one it replaced in 2020. The new board is 30 feet closer to the playing surface and provides a significantly sharper picture and richer color than the previous one.



Premium Seating Options

Premium seating for the 2021 season is going fast with suites and the Shively Outdoor Club already sold out. Season passes remain for the Buchanan Indoor Club, which features luxury, theater-style padded seats located in our exclusive climate-controlled lounge. Enjoy a distinctive dining experience with Boilermaker Hospitality’s signature chef tables, soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails at no additional cost. Contact your Boilermaker Athletics Representative or call 765.494.2582 to learn more about purchasing seats in the Buchanan Club.



Tickets Available

Get tickets to see the Boilermakers before they are gone! It is never too late to jump on board and become a season ticket holder. Fans wishing to see available season ticket options may do so by clicking this link. If your fall plans cannot include a full season of fun and excitement at Ross-Ade, flex plans to home games are available, including the Indiana 2-Game Pack or the Three-Game Mini-Plan. Additionally, single-game tickets are on sale now. Click here to order.