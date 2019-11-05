Purdue’s Plummer out for season with ankle injury

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this season Purdue has lost a quarterback to injury as redshirt freshman Jack Plummer suffered a broken ankle in Saturday’s win over Nebraska.

Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm said in his press conference Monday that Plummer would likely miss the rest of the season. Multiple reports later in the day stated that Plummer would be done for year.

Plummer became the starter when Elijah Sindelar suffered a broken clavicle against Minnesota on September 28.

Aidan O’Connell, a walk-on freshman, took over after Plummer’s injury on Saturday. He will likely make his first collegiate start on Saturday when the Boilermakers travel to Northwestern.