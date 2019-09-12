Purdue’s Painter to headline USF Tip-Off Gala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The University of Saint Francis men’s basketball program will be hosting their annual Tip-Off Gala on Saturday, October 19th at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

The Cougars have announced that Purdue University Head Coach, Matt Painter, will be the featured speaker for the event. Along with live and silent auctions, USF will also be honoring the Blackhawk Christian boys’ basketball team for winning the 2019 IHSAA State Championship during the event.

For further Information or to purchase tickets for the USF Tip-Off Gala please visit saintfranciscougars.com/mens-basketball-gala. Tickets this year will be limited and we expect a sold-out event.