Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer are two of the 85 players listed on the Maxwell Award Watch List that was released on Monday.

The Maxwell Award goes to the top player in college football at the end of the season.

Ohio State had three players on the list – quarterback C.J. Stroud, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and running back TreVeyon Henderson.