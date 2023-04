WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After four years at Purdue University guard Brandon Newman announced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Purdue,



Can’t express enough how grateful I am for these last four years. The good times and the bad, that has molded me into the man I am today. This University will be a part of me and will travel with me everywhere I go.

Forever and always.



Love,



5 pic.twitter.com/SQBGvkI7Pb — b (@ballislife_219) April 5, 2023

A six-foot-five guard, Newman averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game this past season.

Newman, a Valparaiso High School graduate, redshirted his first year on campus in 2019-20. Counting his extra of eligibility for the COVID season, Newman should have two years of college eligibility remaining.