Purdue freshman Rondale Moore was named first team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

He was selected as the team’s all-purpose player.

Moore led the nation with 103 receptions and led the Big Ten in receiving yards. He also proved a threat in the run game and as a return man.

Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love was also named to the first team. Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (second team) and linebacker Te’von Coney (third team) were also honored.